Mobile DMV in DeKalb to offer driver’s licenses, Real ID cards, vehicle and voter registration services Aug. 2

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will host a Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit for residents to complete certain services, including registering to vote and obtaining a driver’s license or Real ID.

The township, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2, according to a news release.

The mobile unit offers driver’s license, Real ID and state identification card issuance; vehicle registration stickers; organ and tissue donation; and voter registration. Road tests and written exams will not be held, according to the release.

Proof of identification is required. A state-mandated documentation list is available at the township. Accepted payment methods include personal checks, money orders, debit cards and AMEX, Discover, Matercard and Visa credit cards.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282 or email Admin@dekalbtownship.org.