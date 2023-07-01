July 01, 2023
Mobile DMV in DeKalb to offer driver’s licenses, Real ID cards, vehicle and voter registration services Aug. 2

FILE - A sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown on April 6, 2016, to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID Act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will host a Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit for residents to complete certain services, including registering to vote and obtaining a driver’s license or Real ID.

The township, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2, according to a news release.

The mobile unit offers driver’s license, Real ID and state identification card issuance; vehicle registration stickers; organ and tissue donation; and voter registration. Road tests and written exams will not be held, according to the release.

Proof of identification is required. A state-mandated documentation list is available at the township. Accepted payment methods include personal checks, money orders, debit cards and AMEX, Discover, Matercard and Visa credit cards.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282 or email Admin@dekalbtownship.org.