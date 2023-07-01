DeKalb Knights of Columbus annual pig roast set for July 20

DeKALB – The DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 7171 will hold its 40th annual DeKalb County First Responder Appreciation Pig Roast to benefit police and fire department personnel in July.

The pig roast begins at 5 p.m. July 20 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the roast is open to the public.

The dinner includes pulled pork with fixings. Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by Project Nostalgia. A cash bar also will be available. The dinners are available for dine-in or pickup. First responders will receive a complimentary meal.

Tickets cost $18 a person. Donations also will be accepted. To buy tickets or to donate, visit DeKalbPigRoast.eventbrite.com or call 815-751-5682.