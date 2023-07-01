Area LBGTQ youth invited to join DeKalb community group

DeKALB – Area youth who identify in the LGBTQ+ community are invited to join a community group in DeKalb where they can meet peers, discuss life topics and more.

The DeKalb Public Library will host two youth outlook drop-ins for patrons to meet LGBTQ+ youth and talk about various topics.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the sessions from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 11 and 18 in the library’s Teen Room, according to a news release.

The drop-ins are free and intended for youths ages 12 to 18.

Attendees can discuss healthy relationships, political awareness, identity, self-esteem and mental and physical health. The sessions are available online. Activities and snacks will be provided. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, email virtual@youth-outlook.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.