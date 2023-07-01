July 01, 2023
Area LBGTQ youth invited to join DeKalb community group

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Area youth who identify in the LGBTQ+ community are invited to join a community group in DeKalb where they can meet peers, discuss life topics and more.

The DeKalb Public Library will host two youth outlook drop-ins for patrons to meet LGBTQ+ youth and talk about various topics.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the sessions from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 11 and 18 in the library’s Teen Room, according to a news release.

The drop-ins are free and intended for youths ages 12 to 18.

Attendees can discuss healthy relationships, political awareness, identity, self-esteem and mental and physical health. The sessions are available online. Activities and snacks will be provided. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, email virtual@youth-outlook.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.