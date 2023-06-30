DeKalb library story time sessions begin July 6

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Basic DeKalb County to host outdoor story time sessions at Welsh Park.

The park, 651 Russell Road, DeKalb, will hold the sessions at 10 a.m. July 6 and July 13 in the Toddler Garden, according to a news release.

The sessions are being led by librarians John and Laura.

If the weather is inclement, the sessions will be canceled. The cancellations are available on the library’s Facebook page. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.