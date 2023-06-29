Stage Coach Players kicks off 2-week production of ‘Bright Start’ on July 6 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players is set to open its next production, the bluegrass musical “Bright Star,” on July 6 in DeKalb.

The musical is scheduled to run for two weeks, according to a news release.

Performances of “Bright Star” begin at 7:30 p.m. July 6 through July 8, and July 13 through 15, at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also are matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 9 and 16.

Tickets cost $18 for those 65 and older and children ages 13 and younger, while everyone else costs $20.

Tickets are on sale at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open July 2.

“Bright Star,” inspired by a true story, tells the story of Alice Murphy during the 1920s and 1940s in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Murphy meets a young World War II soldier, Billy Crane. For unknown reasons, the meeting awakens her desire for her lost child. Murphy announces that she will tell her own story. She begins a journey to understand her past. While doing so, Murphy realizes she can change both her and Billy’s lives.

Her story is told in flashbacks to when she was 16, according to Stage Coach Players. Murphy recalls flirting and falling in love with a boy named Jimmy Ray Dobbs. She later learns she is pregnant, and they both can’t wait to be parents. Unfortunately, their parents secretly put the baby up for adoption.

The cast includes Morgan Prentiss as Alice Murphy, Matt Weaver as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Eli Oleson as Billy Cane, Joleigh Reiss as Margo, Bernie Schuneman as Mayor Dobbs, Brooke Montavon as Lucy and Patrick Murphy as Daryl. The rest of the cast features Greg Anderson, Brock Demeter, David Dobes, Leigh Foulk, Dorcas Keating, Joel Ledbetter, Aaliyah McCormick, Maddie Mormino, Jackson Neilsen, Rachel Schneider, Brad Shortridge, Aljuwan Smith and Emelie Walton.

“Bright Star” is based on the 2014 musical of the same name written by Steve Martin. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Steven Meerdink, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” in 2022. Musical direction is provided by Sandra Jozef.