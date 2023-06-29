Read to Rover program begins July 8 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host Read to Rover program sessions for children to read to a Canine Good Citizen dog.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 11 a.m. July 8, at 1 p.m. July 10, July 17, and July 31, and at 10 a.m. July 24 in the library’s children’s department, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for children.

Emma, a collie and Canine Good Citizen, will visit the library to listen to children read. Children can read to Emma for 10 minutes. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the Youth Service Desk.

For information, visit the Youth Service Desk or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.