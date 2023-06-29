Kishwaukee College names new head cross country coach

MALTA – Kishwaukee College has named Anthony Enright as the next women’s and men’s cross country teams head coach.

Enright will bring two decades of experience to the program, according to a news release.

The women’s cross country team began in the fall of 2018. The men’s cross country team was also reestablished in 2018. Members of both teams qualified for the NJCAA National Meet for four seasons. The college was represented by both teams at the National Meet in 2022.

Enright was mentored by Joe Newton, a running coach at York High School. He was the former head coach of the Marian Central Catholic and Riverside Brookfield cross country and track teams. Enright plans to emphasize academics for both teams student-athletes.

For information, email aenright@kish.edu, call 815-825-9655, or visit kishkougars.com or kish.edu.