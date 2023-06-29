DeKalb free summer blockbuster movie screenings begin in July

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host summer blockbuster movie screenings for patrons Fridays in July.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the screenings at 2 p.m. July 7 through July 28 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The screenings are free and open to the public.

The movie screenings include “Jaws,” “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars: A New Hope, and “Jurassic Park.” Parental guidance is suggested for PG-13 or R-rated movies. Popcorn will be served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.