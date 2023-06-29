June 29, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb free summer blockbuster movie screenings begin in July

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host summer blockbuster movie screenings for patrons Fridays in July.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the screenings at 2 p.m. July 7 through July 28 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The screenings are free and open to the public.

The movie screenings include “Jaws,” “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars: A New Hope, and “Jurassic Park.” Parental guidance is suggested for PG-13 or R-rated movies. Popcorn will be served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.