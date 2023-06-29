DeKalb chamber welcomes Club 55 with ribbon-cutting

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcomed Club 55′s new DeKalb location to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Club 55 joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting April 10, according to a news release.

The Family Service Agency of DeKalb County’s Senior Services, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb, helps seniors maintain emotional, physical and social wellness.

Club 55 opened at its new location in April.

For information, visit fsadekalbcounty.org/programs/senior-services or call 815-758-8616.