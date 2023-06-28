DeKalb chamber welcomes the Epilepsy Advocacy Network with ribbon-cutting

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Epilepsy Advocacy Network to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the Epilepsy Advocacy Network joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting March 31, according to a news release.

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, Suite F., DeKalb, shares information on epilepsy causes, consequences and prevention with the public, people with epilepsy and their families.

For information, visit epilepsyadvocacynetwork.org or call 309-472-6264.