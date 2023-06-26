Sycamore Boy Scout earns Eagle Scout Award for Oaken Acres Wildlife Center squirrel houses

SYCAMORE – William Hentschel, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2810 chartered out of Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, recently earned his Eagle Scout Award for helping area squirrels find a new home.

The Eagle Scout Award is the highest achievable rank in scouting, according to a news release.

Hentschel, son of Bill and the late Candice Hentschel, of Milton, Wisconsin, began scouting in first grade with Pack 82 out of Hiawatha School, according to the release. He earned all the Cub Scout ranks, including an Arrow of Light Award. Hentschel joined the Boy Scouts and Troop 2810 in fifth grade.

He earned 31 merit badges and two palms. Hentschel held several leadership positions, including senior patrol leader, webmaster, patrol leader and Leave No Trace guide. He attended six summer camps at Canyon Camp and two high-adventure trips to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, according to the release.

Hentschel’s Eagle project benefited the Oaken Acres Wildlife Center. He built squirrel houses to be used for animal rehabilitation. The houses can be moved to the woods to release animals after they are rehabilitated.

Hentschel is a Milton High School graduate and was involved in the FFA and environmental club. He also was vice president of the National Honor Society and a member of the wrestling team. Hentschel will attend the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point in the fall.