Vocalist, NIU grad Jordan Pedigo to perform with DeKalb Municipal Band on Tuesday

DeKALB – Vocalist and Northern Illinois University graduate Jordan Pedigo will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its next concert Tuesday.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Pedigo will sing “Tonight” from “West Side Story,” “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess,” and “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.” The songs being performed by the band include “Thundercrest,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Disney at the Movies.”

Pedigo graduated with a music education degree from Northern Illinois University in 2019. Pedigo has performed with choirs in Chicago, Italy and New York City. He also performs with the Cor Cantiamo choir. Pedigo currently works as the Burlington Central High School choir director.