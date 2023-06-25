Tour the Glidden Homestead Barn Sunday in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host an Open Barn Day for visitors to tour the homestead’s barn.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will hold the event from noon to 4 p.m. June 25, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

The barn tours are being led by historic preservationist Roger Keys. Attendees can watch live demonstrations at the Phineas Vaughan Blacksmith Shop. Farm-themed crafts for children are available. Tours will also be held at the Glidden homestead.

The barn was built by Joseph Glidden between 1861 and 1871. Glidden invented and created the first barbed wire in the barn’s manufacturing office. The barn is also one of the oldest standing barns in DeKalb County.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.