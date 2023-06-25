Learn how to use DeKalb library’s genealogy database at upcoming workshop

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop on best practices and ways to use the library’s genealogy database, Ancestry Library Edition.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 11 a.m. June 27 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Attendees can learn about search strategies and how to use the database filters. The database is only available at the library. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.