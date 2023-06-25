Kishwaukee Valley Art League schedule for July

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and workshops in July at its Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL will host a meeting at 7 p.m. July 6 at Gallery on State, according to a news release. KVAL members are encouraged to bring an art piece with their favorite colors.

The Gallery on State’s next rotation is set for July 10. The rotation will be held for three months. The rotation’s art can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

"Fall Foliage" art piece created by Larry Bond (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

Sycamore Public Library staff will hold a recycled book art event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 14. Participants can make recycled book art, a hidden storage book box or a folded book design. Admission to the event is free. Supplies are being provided.

KVAL also is participating in the Turning Back Time Car Show on July 30 in downtown Sycamore. Attendees can visit the gallery during the car show. Artwork will be created live by KVAL members.

This month’s gallery features watercolor artist Larry Bond at Gallery on State and KVAL member Andy Hongisto at OC Creative.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org or scan the QR code.

Larry Bond (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )