Free ice cream social, petting zoo in Waterman June 29

WATERMAN – Waterman United Methodist Church will host a free ice cream social with wagon rides and a petting zoo for area residents June 29.

The church will hold the social from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 29 at the Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman, according to a news release.

Admission to the social is free and open to the public. Ice cream will be provided.

Wagon rides also will be featured at the event, provided by the Nielsen family. The social also will feature the Vaughn Faye Farms-Petting Zoo.

For information, visit watermanumc.org.