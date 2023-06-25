Children’s Community Theatre accepting summer camps registration

DeKALB – The Children’s Community Theatre in DeKalb is accepting registration for its Advanced Camp: Pippin and Royal Theatre summer camps which will be held in July.

The camps will be held from July 10 through July 21 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The Advanced Camp: Pippin is open to students entering eighth grade through high school graduates. Attendees will perform the musical “Pippin.” Performances of “Pippin” are at 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 22 and at 2 p.m. July 23.

The Royal Theatre Camp will hold two performances at 7 p.m. and at 11 a.m. July 22. The camp is open to students entering the first through seventh grades.

Tickets for the performances are available for purchase. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org or the Egyptian Theatre.

The camps cost $200 per camper. There is a $15 family membership fee. To register, visit http://childrens-community-theatre.ticketleap.com/2023-advanced-camp---pippin/ or childrens-community-theatre.ticketleap.com/2023---ccts-royal-theatre-camp.

Children’s Community Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts.

For information, email cctdekalb@gmail.com or visit the theatre’s Facebook page.