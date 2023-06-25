Arthritis prevention workshop set for June 27 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop on how to prevent arthritis in adults, led by Dr. Zac Sheedy of Sycamore Integrated Health.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 1 p.m. June 27 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Participants can learn about chronic joint inflammation causes, how to prevent it and proper body treatment. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.