SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County 4-H Foundation and DeKalb Area Pork Producers will host an annual pork chop drive-thru dinner to support the DeKalb County 4-H program.

The drive-thru runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 28 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The dinner includes two pork chops, pasta salad, baked beans, a roll and applesauce. The cost is $15 per ticket.

For information, call 815-758-8194.