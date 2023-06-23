Medicare workshop set for Saturday at in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop to inform adults and those over 65 about Medicare insurance options that exist for their needs.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults and seniors.

Patrons can learn about current Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss Medicare insurance options, how to make the right choice, how to find the right plan and Medicare’s different parts. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.