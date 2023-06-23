DeKalb Library story time event set for July 2

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host the second of its summer “Annie’s Storytime” events with the Glidden Homestead.

The story time will be held at 11 a.m. July 2 on the front lawn of the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

The story time features interactive stories with movement and songs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Parking is available at Glidden Florist. No registration is required to attend.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.