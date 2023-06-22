June 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Grants boost local services for 7 DeKalb County agencies

By Shaw Local News Network
Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund 2023 grant recipient Just Make it Happen

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund 2023 grant recipient Just Make it Happen (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation was awarded $129,600 in grants from the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund, some of which was distributed to seven area nonprofits that provide services to local residents.

The grants will support seven area nonprofits and organizations in DeKalb County, according to a news release.

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant recipients include:

DeKalb County:

  • Cor Cantiamo – $1,500
  • Children’s Community Theatre – $6,000
  • Just Make It Happen – $7,500
  • Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra – $12,500
  • Northern Illinois University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts – $4,000
  • Northern Illinois University’s School of Music – $5,000
  • Sycamore Music Boosters – $2,100

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation was established in the 1940s. The foundation became a DeKalb County Community Foundation fund in 2012.

To donate to any fund at the Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or send via mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org or george@dekalbccf.org.