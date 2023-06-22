Grants boost local services for 7 DeKalb County agencies

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation was awarded $129,600 in grants from the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund, some of which was distributed to seven area nonprofits that provide services to local residents.

The grants will support seven area nonprofits and organizations in DeKalb County, according to a news release.

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant recipients include:

DeKalb County:

Cor Cantiamo – $1,500

Children’s Community Theatre – $6,000

Just Make It Happen – $7,500

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra – $12,500

Northern Illinois University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts – $4,000

Northern Illinois University’s School of Music – $5,000

Sycamore Music Boosters – $2,100

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation was established in the 1940s. The foundation became a DeKalb County Community Foundation fund in 2012.

To donate to any fund at the Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or send via mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org or george@dekalbccf.org.