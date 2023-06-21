Kishwaukee College to offer veterinary assistant program

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College continuing education department will offer a hybrid-format veterinary assistant program.

The program will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays July 23 through Dec. 22 via Zoom, according to a news release.

Students can learn examination techniques, customer relations and veterinary hospital office procedures. The program will last for 20 weeks and include an externship. The externship is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Ashton Animal Clinic, 705 Main St., Ashton.

The class costs $2,250 and includes textbooks, lab supplies and externship coordination. The college will offer a payment plan option. Due to limited availability, students are encouraged to apply early.

For information, visit kish.edu/academics/programs/veterinary-assistant.php.