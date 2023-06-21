Dimensions Dance Academy to offer dance lessons in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will host a Big Band Dance Night class for adults in DeKalb on Saturday.

The Big Band Dance Night will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Dimensions Dance Academy, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The dance night is $35 per duo.

The dance night lessons are taught by Dimensions dance instructor Becca Steger. Steger will teach attendees single swing time and foxtrot dancing in the Dimensions ballroom.

Dimensions Dance Academy will partner with The Grove-Modern American Tavern to offer a 10% discount to Big Band Dance Night participants.

For information or to buy tickets, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.