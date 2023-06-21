DeKalb woman immigrated from Yugoslavia in 1964. She’s on a mission to share her crochet art

DeKALB – When 83-year-old Anna Varga emigrated from Yugoslavia, now known as Serbia, to the United States she brought with her some treasured items: crochet art created by her and her sister.

The now DeKalb resident is hoping someone can help her showcase a collection of art and crocheted items she’s created throughout her life.

Varga was born in Yugoslavia and grew up in the 1950s stitching tapestries together, such as doilies with her sister. They frequently sold their creations at local markets and offered them to friends, even their landlord’s family.

“Their grandson or somebody came so I ... crocheted a doily and gave it to him to give to your girlfriend or somebody. And I said, ‘I need a good crocheting hook’ ... and when he came again, oh, he gave me crocheting hooks, you know all the stuff. I was happy about it,” Varga said.

After getting the crocheting hook from her landlord’s family member, Varga said “it was a breeze” to create as many tapestries as she wanted. That was a good thing, she said, since crocheting was her job at the time.

Varga came to the U.S. just before Christmas in 1964.

“I mean, what the heck, you had to come out, you know ... I was eight months pregnant,” Varga said. “My husband didn’t like it because he said I hooked him – well, there was two of us.”

When 83-year-old Anna Varga emigrated from Yugoslavia, now known as Serbia, to the United States she brought with her some treasured items: crochet art created by her and her sister. (Shaw Local News Network)

Varga arrived in the U.S. with about 75 crocheted items.

She said she’s continued to crochet throughout her life, but her desire to share her creations with the world has grown in recent years. She wants to find a way to help families appreciate the different creations and memorabilia they have from their older family members, and she thinks having a space for her to talk with the public would be a great way to facilitate her goal.

Though Varga doesn’t want to sell her artwork, she understands she’d likely have to charge an admission fee if she wants to be able to afford a space to house her gallery of doilies and crocheted items.

“I don’t want to become a millionaire, or my aim is not to become a millionaire. Beside that, it’s too late for me to become a millionaire,” Varga said jokingly.

Varga said those interested in talking art with her are invited to email her at pannisvarga@gmail.com.