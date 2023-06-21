DeKalb Music Boosters fundraiser at Portillo’s Thursday

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb Music Boosters will partner with Portillo’s to host a fundraiser to benefit the music boosters Thursday.

Portillo’s, 1780 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, will hold the fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Participants can show a fundraiser flyer to donate. Attendees also can participate while ordering online. To donate online, use the code “PORTILLOS29″ in the “Apply Offer” tab before checkout.

The flyer is valid during pickup, curbside, at the drive-thru, or in the restaurant. Portillo’s will donate 20% of the fundraiser’s sales toward the music boosters.

For information, visit portillos.com/community.