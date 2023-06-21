Beat the heat at these free cooling centers available in DeKalb County

Individuals needing a respite from the summer heat have a handful of options to pick from, as city officials from DeKalb and Sycamore announced five separate cooling centers available for free to those in need.

Weather forecasts show higher temperatures headed later in the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees Wednesday and 87 degrees Thursday, rising to an expected 93 degrees Saturday, forecasts show.

Rain is not in the forecast this week, with mostly sunny and clear skies expected to last through Saturday at least.

DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Friday. Mondays through Fridays

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

Sycamore

Sycamore Center, 308 W. State St., Sycamore: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore: Open seven days per week, primarily as an after-business-hours cooling center

We always say if you’re hot and you’re not sweating anymore that’s pretty much a dangerous place to be in.” — Don Faulhaber, DeKalb deputy fire chief

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Municipal Band conductor Kirk Lundbeck wipes the sweat away between songs as he tries to stay cool in the 90 degree heat Tuesday, June 21, 2022, during the DeKalb Municipal Band concert at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Area officials also provided information on how to stay alert to one’s health and safety when out and about in the heat.

“We get a lot of humidity,” said DeKalb Deputy Fire Chief Don Faulhaber. “Usually when you get your dry [weather] your perspiration can cool you off when the humidity is not too high, but when the humidity gets too high you don’t cool off with your perspiration like you normally do.”

Cooling Centers also can be available for those without air conditioning or a place to stay in the shade.

“With the extended heat outlook, we know a lot of people don’t have air conditioning, or nonfunctioning air conditioning,” said Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore. “We don’t want them stuck in their residences with no relief.”

Authorities also are encouraging area residents to check on their elderly family members and neighbors to ensure they are safe and as comfortable as possible during periods of prolonged heat, and to know the signs of heat-induced illness.

Faulhaber said feeling cold and clam-y when you should be hot, no longer sweating when you normally would, lethargy and weak knees are often the first signs of heat-related illness.

“We always say if you’re hot and you’re not sweating anymore that’s pretty much a dangerous place to be in,” Faulhaber said.

Officials from both departments say the cooling centers are meant to provide a safe haven for those without anywhere to cool off.

Individuals needing urgent help, however should immediately contact emergency medical services by dialing 911.

The centers are meant to serve as a place to get out of the heat, not as a water drinking station, though some of the locations may have access to water fountains.

“We want to be able to take care of people, that’s our role in the community, and we just want to let everybody know what their options are,” Gilmore said.