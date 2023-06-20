Waterman church’s Bible school for children begins June 27

WATERMAN – The Waterman United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches will host a Vacation Bible School for children.

The churches, Cedar and Garfield St., Waterman, will hold the school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 27 through June 29, according to a news release.

The school is free and intended for children ages four through fifth grade.

Attendees can participate in lessons, games, crafts, and songs.

Registration is required to attend. Families who register by June 20 will receive a music CD.

To register, email WatermanVBS@gmail.com or visit the churches prior to the school session.

For information, visit watermanumc.org or watermanpres.com.