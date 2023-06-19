Sycamore doctor presents TEDx Talk on breastfeeding education

SYCAMORE – Sycamore-based family physician and breastfeeding specialist Dr. Karen Federici recently presented “How Breastfeeding Education is Failing Us” at TEDxYoungstown.

Federici’s TEDx Talk was held March 10, according to a news release.

She discussed shortcomings in physician education on breastfeeding and lactation. Federici also offered healthcare providers advice on how to better support new parents to breastfeed.

Federici is a board-certified lactation consultant and a fellow of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine. She opened the region’s first and only human milk dispensary at her practice, Family First Women and Children’s Healthcare. Federici was appointed to the DeKalb County Board of Health in January.