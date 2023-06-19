DeKalb Municipal Band’s next concert set for Tuesday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band’s next concert will feature vocal soloist Maureen Christine.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. June 20 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Christine will perform “Paper Moon,” “At Last,” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” The music performed by the band includes “Bombasto,” “Mambo” from “West Side Story” and “The Syncopated Clock” by Leroy Anderson.

Christine is an award-winning concert vocalist and Broadway-style entertainer. She has headlined concerts featuring symphony orchestras, concert bands and big bands, according to the release.