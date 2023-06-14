Macramé craft program set for Thursday at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a beginners craft program to create a macramé yarn item on Thursday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for adults.

Patrons can learn how to create a macramé yarn rainbow. Materials are being provided. Due to limited space, the program is first come, first served.

For information, email tristand@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.