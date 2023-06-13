DeKalb library to offer outdoor story time and hike

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer an outdoor story time and hike event for families with children Friday.

The story time will be held at 10 a.m. June 16 at Merritt Prairie, 14401 Keslinger Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

The story will be read by the library’s children’s librarian. A 40-minute hike is being held after the story. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve Naturalists. The prairie does not have bathroom facilities. Patrons are encouraged to plan ahead. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.