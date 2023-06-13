DeKalb Elks Lodge to host memorial lighting ceremony for Flag Day Wednesday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 will host a lighting ceremony for the new DeKalb Veterans Memorial for Flag Day.

The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the memorial, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Attendees can learn about the memorial and view service members names. Participants also will be able to learn about purchasing an inscribed brick, a flag and pole, a military bench and sponsorships.

For information, email FunMEEvents@aol.com or call 815-756-1263 or 815-756-6912.