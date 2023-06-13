June 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb Elks Lodge to host memorial lighting ceremony for Flag Day Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
A large crowd gathered for a dedication ceremony marking the completion of phase one of the DeKalb Elks Veteran’s Memorial Plaza in DeKalb Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Shaw Local October 2022 file photo – The DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 will host a lighting ceremony for the new DeKalb Veterans Memorial for Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 will host a lighting ceremony for the new DeKalb Veterans Memorial for Flag Day.

The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the memorial, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Attendees can learn about the memorial and view service members names. Participants also will be able to learn about purchasing an inscribed brick, a flag and pole, a military bench and sponsorships.

For information, email FunMEEvents@aol.com or call 815-756-1263 or 815-756-6912.