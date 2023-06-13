Create your own slime at DeKalb library event

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a family science program for patrons to create their own slime Saturday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. June 17 in the library’s south parking lot, according to a news release.

The program is free and open to the public.

Attendees can create various types of slime. Sprinklers will be available, weather-permitting. Participants are encouraged to wear bathing suits or clothes that can get wet. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The program is limited to 12 families. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.