Open Doors Rehab Center’s 30th annual golf outing set for Friday

SANDWICH – Sandwich-based Open Door Rehabilitation Center will host its 30th annual golf outing Friday to support adults developmental and intellectual disabilities programs.

The golf outing will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Bliss Creek Golf Club, 1 Golf View Road, Sugar Grove, according to a news release.

Admission to the outing is open to the public.

Participants will be able to play an 18-hole game of golf. The outing also includes a golf ball drop raffle, contests, free-range tokens, and complimentary drinks. A steak dinner and dessert are being provided. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit odrc.org or call 815-786-8468, ext. 222.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and donors. The sponsors will be recognized in Open Door’s newsletter, website, banquet program, and Facebook posts. Special signage is being given to sponsors who donate over $250.

For information, visit odrc.org or call 815-786-8468, ext. 222.