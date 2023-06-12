Learn more about area food banks Wednesday at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Northern Illinois Food Bank information booth on available food bank resources.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the booth from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 14 in the library’s main lobby, according to a news release.

The booth is free and open to the public.

The booth will provide resource flyers on local soup kitchens, shelters, youth and senior feeding programs, and food pantries. SNAP application information is also available. No registration is required to attend.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings manufacturers, local and corporate grocers, area farmers, corporations, foundations and individuals together to donate food and funds.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.