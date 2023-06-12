Kishwaukee College recognizes 45 student athletes for 2022-2023 season

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently announced the student-athletes nominated for the Arrowhead Conference Bob Bopp Academic Excellence Team.

The college nominated 45 student-athletes during the 2022 to 2023 season, according to a news release.

The award is given to student-athletes with at least 12 credits per semester and a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The award was created in honor of Bob Bopp, an Arrowhead Athletic Conference supporter.

The nominated student-athletes include:

Men’s Baseball: Forrest Gerber of Chana, Tyler Jacobsen of Algonquin, Cameron Knapp of Plainfield, Blake Novinsky of Sycamore, Collin Quandee of Lake in the Hills, Tyler Potter of McHenry, Jack Ryan of Harwood Heights, Ian Solger of Lake in the Hills

Men's Basketball: Jackson Chatman of St. Louis, Missouri, Cooper Hasz of Rochelle, Luke Jungerman of Sterling, Brennen McNally of Paw Paw, Cameron Russell of Waterman, Donavyn Sayles of Belvidere

Women's Basketball: Brooklyn Sellers of Freeport

Women's Bowling: Carly Summers of Esmond

Men's Cross Country: Josue Huerta of Rochelle, Zander Ward of DeKalb

Women's Cross Country: Gretchen Strathman of Sycamore

Men's Golf: Garrett Burdin of Rochelle, Jared Glendenning of Oregon, Ayden Theiss of Rochelle, Rowan Williams of Rochelle

Women's Golf: Amber Fellows of Genoa

Men's Soccer: Alex Chavez of DeKalb, Yahir Diaz of Mendota, Alec Garcia of Sycamore, Khori Miles of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Andrew Prescod of Orlando, Florida, Ilir Redzepi of DeKalb, Griffey Rodriguez of Dixon, Francis Zaylik of DeKalb

Women's Soccer: Britney Calin of DeKalb, Guadalupe Carrillo of DeKalb, Valeria Gonzalez of Aurora, Luciana Monroy of Rochelle, Tracee Nelson of Byron, Taylar Rufer of Oregon, Cassandra Winters of Kingston

Women's Softball: Tracee Nelson of Byron

Eight student-athletes also received National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic nominations. Student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA were awarded the NJCAA All-Academic First Team. The NJCAA All-Academic Second Team was given to student-athletes with a GPA of 3.8 to 3.9. Nominees with a 3.6 to 3.79 GPA earned the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.

The NJCAA student-athlete nominations include:

First Team: Valeria Gonzalez of Aurora, Francis Zaylik of DeKalb

Second Team: Garrett Burdin of Rochelle, Jackson Chatman of St. Louis, Missouri, Luciana Monroy of Rochelle, Blake Novinsky of Sycamore, Cameron Russell of Waterman, Gretchen Strathman of Sycamore

For information, visit kishkougars.com.