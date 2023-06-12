June events at DeKalb Public Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library announced its schedule of upcoming events it will host in June.
The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will be closed June 18 in honor of Juneteenth, according to a news release.
The events schedule includes:
- Social Work Office Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12, 13, and 17 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. A social work intern will offer patrons community resource referrals and confidential consultations. Medical advice, counseling or psychiatric care is not being provided. A nonperishable food items and personal care items mobile “mini-pantry” will also be available. The office hours are free and open to the public. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For information, email hayleyd@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1211.
- Homeschool Happenings: Chalk Art: noon to 1 p.m. June 12 in the library’s Haish Courtyard. Participants will be able to create art, enjoy the outdoors, or play group games with chalk. The program is free and intended for children. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Tween Creative Arts: 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 12 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Patrons can bring a sketch pad, Chromebook, or writing journal to work on creative art projects. Writing prompts, art supplies, and laptops will be provided. To submit artwork, email createdkpl@gmail.com. The program is free and intended for youth in fourth through eighth. For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.
- Laser Cutting: Acrylic Mobile: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 12 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Participants can laser cut an acrylic hanging mobile using Lightburn software. Attendees do not need prior experience with the software. The class is free and intended for teens and adults. Due to limited space, the class is first come, first served. For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.
- Book Babies: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 13 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Patrons will be able to participate in sign language practice, finger plays and rhymes, a book reading, and singing interactive songs. The program is free and intended for babies ages newborn to 18 months. For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Preschool Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 13 in the library’s children’s department. Attendees can participate in reading, singing, counting and talking activities to improve their math and literacy activities. The program is free and intended for children ages three to five. For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Craft Corner: Paper Plate Dog: 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 13 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Participants will be able to use crafts to create a paper plate dog. The event is free and intended for children. For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Community Coffee Talk: 10 to 11 a.m. June 13 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Attendees can drink coffee and talk to each other. Regular coffee, decaf coffee, and tea are available. The program is free and intended for adults. For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9578, ext. 2100.
- Senior Book Club: “The Big Year:” 11 a.m. to noon June 13 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. The club will discuss “The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession” by Mark Obmascik. Books are available at the adult services department. The book club meets the second Tuesday of every month. The club is free and intended for adults. For information, email kathyh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.
- Grief Support Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 13 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room. Patrons can receive grief or loss support in a safe an confidential setting. Participants will be able to learn about grief, share grief experiences, and receive grieving process insight. The group is being facilitated by a ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Coordinator. The support group does not replace other mental health services. For individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. The group is free and intended for adults. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.
- Tween and Teen Chess Club: 4 to 6 p.m. June 13 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Attendees will be able learn about and play chess. Snacks are being provided. The club is free and intended for youths ages nine to 18. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org. For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or email susang@dkpl.org.
- 309 Creative Open Lab: 5 to 8 p.m. June 13 and from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Participants can use the lab to share information and work on projects. Staff will be available to offer assistance. The lab is free and open to the public. For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.
- Anime-Manga Club: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 13 in the library’s Teen Room. Patrons will be able watch anime, discuss anime and mange, and play games. The club is free and intended for teens ages 13 to 17. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org. For information, email cowzroc@gmail.com or call 815-505-8569.
- Informational Booth: Northern Illinois Food Bank: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 14 in the library’s main lobby. The booth is providing resource flyers on local soup kitchens, shelters, youth and senior feeding programs, and food pantries. SNAP application information will also be available. The booth is free and open to the public. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.
- Story Time at Huntley Park: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 14 at Huntley Park, 200 Prospect St., DeKalb. Participants can read stories, sing songs, and play on the playground. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Pokémon Club: 4 to 5 p.m. June 14 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees can learn how to train and battle Pokémon, different moves, and Pokémon facts. Patrons will also create battle mats. The club is free and intended for children ages five to 13. For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- PS4 Sports Tournament: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 in the library’s Teen Room. Participants will be able to play various PS4 sports games. Pizza is being provided. The winner will receive a candy prize. The tournament is free and intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade. Due to limit space, registration is required to attend. Patrons can sign-up at the tournament. For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.
- Library Board Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room. The DeKalb Public Library Board of Trustees will discuss library affairs. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information, call 815-756-9568 or email reference@dkpl.org.
- Bebes y Libros con 4-C: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 15 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Participants can learn basic Spanish through stories and music. The program is free and intended for children ages newborn to five. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Out of This World Balloon Show: 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. June 15 in the library’s Yusunas Meeting Room. The balloon show will feature magic, comedy, balloon props, and interactive storytelling. The show is free and intended for families. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Father’s Day Lighted Marquee Letters: 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 15 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Attendees can create paper marquee letters with fairy lights. Laptops are being provided. The workshop is intended for teens and adults. Due to limited space, the workshop is first come, first served. For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.
- THRASH Teen Reads: LGBTQ+: 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 15 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Patrons can discuss a book or graphic novel with LGBTQ+ representation. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The program is free and intended for students in sixth through 12th grade. For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.
- DIY Macramé Rainbow: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 15 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. Participants will learn how to create a macramé yarn rainbow. Materials are being provided. The program is free and intended for adults. Due to limited space, the program is first come, first served. For information, email tristand@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.
- Stories and a Stroll at Merritt Prairie Forest Preserve: 10 to 11:00 a.m. June 16 at Merritt Prairie Forest Preserve, 14401 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. The library’s children’s librarian is reading a short story. Attendees can also participate in a 40-minute hike. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve Naturalists. The event is free and open to the public. For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Doodle Drawing Exercises: 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 16 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Patrons can learn drawing exercises. Drawing tablets, pencils, and paper will be provided. Attendees can bring drawing tools and sketchbooks. The program is free and intended for teens and adults. Due to limited space, the program is first come, first served. For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.
- After-hours Concert: Hungrytown: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 16 in the library’s main lobby. The Hungrytown duo will perform folk music. The library’s doors open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments are available. The concert is free and open to the public. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568. ext. 1701.
- Family Fun Science: Slime-tacular: 10 to 11:00 a.m. June 17 in the library’s parking lot. Participants can make various types of slime. Attendees are encouraged to wear bathing suits or clothes that can get wet. Sprinklers will be available, weather-permitting. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission to the event is free. The event is limited to 12 families. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org. visit For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Over There… the U.S. in World War I: 2 to 3 p.m. June 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd will perform songs including “Over There,” “Anchors Aweigh,” “It’s A Long Way to Tipperary,” “Danny Boy,” and “Keep A Candle Burning... A Soldier’s Letter Home,” and the poem “In Flander’s Fields.” Cloyd is portraying his grandfather, Chalmer M. Cloyd, who enlisted in the U.S Army in 1917. The event is free and open to the public. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.
- Beyblade Club: 2 to 3 p.m. June 17 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees can practice their Beyblade battle skills. Participants are encouraged to bring their own arenas and Beyblades. Beyblades and arenas will be provided. The library is not responsible for damaged items. The club is free and intended for children ages four and older. For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- The Joy of Doodling 4-ever: 3 to 4 p.m. June 17 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Patrons will receive a drawing lesson. Attendees can draw whatever they imagine on a whiteboard. Snacks will be provided. The program is free and intended for teens ages 12 to 18. Due to limited space, the program is first come, first served. For information, email juanb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.
- Suspense Book Club: 3 to 4 p.m. June 17 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. The club will discuss thriller novels. Books are available at adult services. The book club is free and intended for adults. The club meets on the third Saturday of every month. For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or graces@dkpl.org, or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.