Grief support group meeting June 13 and 27 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two grief support meetings for patrons experiencing grief and loss.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 13 and 27 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and intended for adults.

Attendees will be able to join other people experiencing loss and grief to receive support in a safe and confidential setting. Participants can learn more about grief, share grief experiences, and receive grieving process insight from peers and the group facilitator. The group will be facilitated by a ProMedica Hospice bereavement coordinator. No registration is required to attend.

The support group doesn’t replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.