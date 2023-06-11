DeKalb County Community Foundation creates Malta library fund

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced the creation of the Malta Township Public Library Endowment Fund, meant to support the library’s initiatives.

The fund will provide support to the Malta Township Public Library, according to a news release.

The fund also provides the library with the financial resources needed to support its growth in the community. The fund was created from the trust of Lieutenant Colonel John R. and Phyllis McCormick, according to the release.

The Malta Township Public Library was founded in 1923. The library’s mission is to enhance the community through education, entertainment, and providing access to various information formats. Programs offered at the library include a summer reading program, craft workshops, story time, lectures and STEM activities.

To donate to the fund, send via mail to the Malta Township Public Library, P.O. Box 54, Malta.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.

Malta Township Public Library's lecture program (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )