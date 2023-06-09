Mulch fire near DeKalb dentist office likely caused by dry conditions, deputy fire chief says

DeKALB – A mulch fire in front of Dental Fields in DeKalb on Friday likely was the result of dry conditions, a DeKalb Fire Department official said.
A Dental Fields employee said they didn’t see what started the small fire, but as smoke began to bellow in front of the dental office, the decision was made to call for emergency services about 1:40 p.m. Friday.
DeKalb Fire Deputy Chief of Training Jim Carani responded to the call and was at the scene by 1:45 p.m.
Carani said the call for emergency services described the event as a rapidly spreading large mulch fire, so two fire engines were dispatched. Upon arrival, however, DeKalb firefighters found only a few square meters of mulch were on fire or smoking.
“It was not a rapidly spreading, large mulch fire, which is always nice,” Carani said. “So we’re just going to scrape it back and get all the embers put out, and soak it down real good so it won’t reignite.”
Carani said that because the fire was small – it was extinguished fewer than 20 minutes after firefighters received the call – there will not be an investigation into its cause.
“This is actually pretty common. It’s usually from cigarette butts carelessly discarded, not fully out. And with the weather being so dry right now, these things are very common,” Carani said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s drought monitor, the majority of DeKalb County is currently experiencing a moderate drought. Carani said area residents should think twice about where they use an open flame while the weather is hot, dry and windy.
“We definitely advise people to be very cautious right now with their grills, and fireworks season is coming up and all that type of stuff, so being aware of how little rain we’ve had is just good practice,” Carani said.