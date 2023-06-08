Kishwaukee United Way earmarks $160K to local nonprofit partners

DeKALB – Kishwaukee United Way’s Board of Directors has allocated $160,000 to 17 of their partner agencies.

With an intentional focus on its three impact areas – health, education, and income – the need for services continues to increase, according to a news release from the organization.

The nonprofit’s Board of Directors recently allocated $$28,500 to education agencies, $61,000 to financial stability agencies, and $70,500 to health agencies, according to the release.

The top dollars went to Voluntary Action Center at $25,000, Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C) at $25,000, Hope Haven at $15,000, Safe Passage at $15,000, Children’s Learning Center at $10,000, and Barb Food Mart at $10,000, according to the release.

Kishwaukee United Way raises funds through corporate partners and workplace campaigns. The partnerships afford an opportunity for small and incremental donations from employees to be amplified by their employers and make a significant impact in the local community.

United Way has 21 official partner agencies, all of which have been evaluated by the Board of Directors and undergo an annual review process to assure financial stability as well as intentional community impact.

Kishwaukee United Way raised more than $14,000 with May’s annual countywide fundraiser Give Dekalb County, according to the release. The nonprofit announced those will directly go to allocation payments to the partner agencies.

Anyone interested in learning more about workplace campaigns or how to make an impact through Kishwaukee United Way is invited to email Michele Vaughn, Kishwaukee United Way executive director and president at drvaughn@kishunitedway.com.

Visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com for more information.