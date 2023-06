SYCAMORE – St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sycamore invites the community to come out Saturday for a garage and bake sale.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 218 Somonauk St. in Sycamore, according to a news release.

The garage and bake sale also will feature tools, games and toys among other items.