Make a lighted letter for Father’s Day at DeKalb Library June 15

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to create lighted letters for Father’s Day.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 3 p.m. June 15 in the library’s 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for teens and adults.

Attendees will be able to create paper marquee letters with fairy lights. Laptops are being provided. Due to limited space, the workshop is first come, first served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.