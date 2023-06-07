DeKalb Music Boosters awarded $425 from DeKalb Drama and Arts Club

DeKALB – The DeKalb Music Boosters recently received a $425 donation from the DeKalb Drama and Arts Club.

The check was presented to the DeKalb Music Boosters May 18, according to a news release.

The donation will go toward supporting music teachers and scholarships. The check was given to DeKalb Music Boosters president Tamara Farrell, treasurer Julie Jesmer and director of the DeKalb School District 428 Orchestra Program, Sheila Felder.

The donation was presented by DeKalb Drama and Arts Club president Pat Faivre and treasurer Lynn Neeley.

The DeKalb Music Boosters support elementary, middle and high school music programs in DeKalb School District 428.

The DeKalb Drama and Arts Club is a charitable organization and part of the DeKalb Women’s Club that donates to the community’s youth.

For more information, visit dekalbmusicboosters.com.