Elder abuse awareness walk set for June 15 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Elder Care Services will host a Strides for Change awareness walk in honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The walk will be at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at Rotary Park, 1504 State St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the walk is free and open to the public.

Attendees can help raise awareness about elder abuse. Participants are encouraged to wear purple. Lemonade and swag bags will be available while supplies last.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, call 815-758-6550 or visit secure.lglforms.com/form_engine.