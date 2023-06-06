DeKalb County Master Gardeners annual Garden Walk set for July 15

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Master Gardeners will host their 15th annual Garden Walk touring private home gardens.

The garden walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 in DeKalb, Sycamore and Kirkland, according to a news release.

The walk features self-guided tours of gardens. The garden owners and Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions. Participants can visit the gardens in any order at their own pace. The Master Gardeners will also offer gently used garden accessories for a free-will donation. Attendees are encouraged not to bring pets.

Wristbands are required to attend. The wristbands cost $10. Children 13 and younger can attend for free. The wristbands are available through Wednesday, July 7. To purchase wristbands, visit go.illinois.edu/2023GardenWalk, DeKalb County University of Illinois Extension office, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore; Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore; Garden Market, 2270 Oakland Drive, Sycamore; or Glidden Florist, 917 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, call 815-758-8194.