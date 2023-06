DeKALB – The DeKalb County Retired Teachers’ Association will host a meeting for retired DeKalb County teachers.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. June 13 at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend. Reservations are required by June 8.

To RSVP, call 815-895-5494.