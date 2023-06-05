Community runs out to support CASA DeKalb County in annual 5K Color Run

SYCAMORE – Attendees supported a good cause in a colorful way at the annual CASA DeKalb County 5K Color Run, meant to raise funds to support the nonprofits efforts to provide advocates for children going through the local court system.

The DeKalb County chapter of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a nonprofit that advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, going through the local court system.

“Not only is it a good time for families to come and runners to come, but it also then supports the mission of CASA DeKalb County,” said Jill Olson, executive director for CASA DeKalb County.

Olson said there were approximately 140 runners and 45 volunteers at the event, which also raised $12,000 for the organization.

The Color Run began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Middle School, 150 Maplewood Dr.

The family-friendly event also offered a little competition: Aiden McAdams placed first with a time of 20 minutes 50 seconds, while Kayla Janish placed first for the women’s category with a time of 24 minutes 42 seconds.

“It was warm, the crowd is great,” said Michael Sager, a Genoa resident. “Everybody cheering everybody on.”

All proceeds from the CASA Color Run support the chapter’s advocacy on behalf of children in DeKalb County.

“If we can put on an event where it’s getting people to know about the organization, learn about it, in more of a fun, happy, super fun way, then it’s great.” — Caroline Menzer, an intern with CASA DeKalb County

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Participants run through a cloud of color as they pass the first color station on their way back to Sycamore Middle School during CASA DeKalb County's annual 5K Color Run Saturday, June 3, 2023. The course consisted of four color stations and two water stations. (Madelaine Vikse for Shaw Local News Network)

Olson said the money is used to support training for new and existing advocates on what to do and how to advocate for children.

“If we can put on an event where it’s getting people to know about the organization, learn about it, in more of a fun, happy, super fun way, then it’s great,” said Caroline Menzer, an intern for CASA DeKalb County. “It’s just an awesome way to kind of get people to know about the organization.”

Karyn and Bill Petersen were volunteers for the Color Run at a water station along the course.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve realized how important it is to give back and how fortunate we are and CASA’s such a phenomenal program, we need to be voices for our children,” Karyn Petersen said.

“My godson was adopted and CASA DuPage County was a big part of it, so I wanted to support our local CASA as well,” said Joe Hillyer, a Sycamore resident.