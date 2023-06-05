Cocktails at the Crib fundraiser set for June 24 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host its second annual “Cocktails at the Crib” fundraiser to support the center’s corn crib.

The history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will hold the event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 24, according to a news release.

The fundraiser will showcase the history of the center’s corn crib. The fundraiser also includes a silent auction, a cash bar, games and a tour of the “History of DeKalb County in 100 Objects” exhibit.

Music is being performed by Craig Mathey and Friends. Appetizers, desserts, wine, water, soft drinks and beer are being served. Souvenir cocktail glasses will be provided while supplies last.

Tickets are $50. Attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance. To buy tickets, visit the history center or dekalbcountyhistory.org.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.